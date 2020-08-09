Sunday August 9, 2020
Housing development delayed by ‘Irish first’ protest and Covid-19

Social housing project of 65 homes and apartments in Mulhuddart in Dublin won’t be completed until 2021

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
9th August, 2020
The contractors hired by Clúid, K&J Townmore Construction Ltd, claimed in court that the delays caused by the protests at the Ladyswell Road site in Mulhuddart have resulted in extra costs of over €1.5 million

A social housing development which was stalled by the “House the Irish First” protest will not be delivered until next year.

A small group of people delayed the construction of 65 homes and apartments in Mulhuddart in Dublin for six weeks earlier this year. They claimed the houses were being allocated to non-Irish nationals, even though they had not been finished.

This led to the project being featured on Breitbart, the right-wing US news...

