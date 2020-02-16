Sunday February 16, 2020
Housing bodies call for Sláintecare-style initiative

New commission would devise a long-term vision for housing that would screen short-term, populist solutions

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
16th February, 2020
A group of public, private and non-profit housing bodies has called on any new government to come up with a Sláintecare-style plan for housing. Picture: PA

A group of public, private and non-profit housing bodies has called on any new government to come up with a Sláintecare-style plan for housing.

The Central Bank estimates that 34,000 houses need to be built every year for the next decade to meet demand. However, the Central Statistics Office data shows that while home completions rose by 18 per cent last year, the number of residential units completed was just over 21,000.

Industry figures now believe...

