Sunday October 11, 2020
Housing Agency built just 218 social houses on sites with room for 3,370

The sites were bought by councils during the property boom, but they were later transferred to Housing Agency for just €1 per site

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
11th October, 2020
John O’Connor, chief executive of the Housing Agency

The state’s housing agency has built just 218 social houses on publicly owned sites which have the capacity for 3,370 homes.

The sites were bought by councils around the country at peak prices during the Celtic Tiger property boom.

But they were unable to afford the repayments in the recession, so they transferred them to the Housing Agency at a price of just €1 per site.

