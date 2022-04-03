Subscribe Today
Highest civil service post only open to those in the sector

The government will not seek applications from the private sector to succeed top mandarin Martin Fraser when he leaves the job later this year

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
3rd April, 2022
Martin Fraser has been secretary general for the past 12 years, during three different governments, and is the most powerful figure in the civil service. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government has decided not to seek applications from the private sector for the role of head of the civil service.

The €216,000-a-year position will only be open to those already working in the sector.

Over the past decade, there has been an attempt to recruit more widely for the public service, with the appointment of Paul Reid, a former Eircom executive, as head of the HSE and the recruitment of Drew Harris from...

