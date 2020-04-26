Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Higgins: public spending is an investment, not a burden

The President writes in this newspaper today that yet another dose of austerity cannot be the ultimate answer to the ongoing crisis

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th April, 2020
Higgins has urged close consideration of a new report on providing a “just transition” for workers who lose their jobs due to climate action policies or technological change

President Michael D Higgins has backed calls for more public spending and more supports for vulnerable workers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an article published in the Business Post today, the president of Ireland writes that public spending must be viewed as an investment in both society and the economy, not a cost or a burden.

“There is already widely held agreement now on the necessity of public spending, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Higgins helps shine light on new report from NESC

National Economic and Social Council says training is needed to ensure workers aren’t left behind in fourth industrial revolution

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

FF and FG delay decision on retirement age increase

Rise from 66 to 67 would mean that soon-to-retire workers would be €45 a week worse off

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Green day: how we could reduce carbon emissions by 7%

What, exactly, would we have to do to meet the Green Party’s red-line condition for entering government? We asked some climate change experts

Daniel Murray | 4 hours ago