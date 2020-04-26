Higgins helps shine light on new report from NESC

It is high praise indeed for President Michael D Higgins to compare a report to the one produced by TK Whitaker.

It was Whitaker’s classic Economic Development study in 1958 which helped to revive the Irish economy, after a decade when more than 500,000 people had emigrated for work. Now President Higgins reckons that another government report into how to help a new generation of workers is just as important.

Many people may have imagined...