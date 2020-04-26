Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Higgins helps shine light on new report from NESC

National Economic and Social Council says training is needed to ensure workers aren’t left behind in fourth industrial revolution

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th April, 2020
President Higgins reckons that another government report into how to help a new generation of workers is just as important

It is high praise indeed for President Michael D Higgins to compare a report to the one produced by TK Whitaker.

It was Whitaker’s classic Economic Development study in 1958 which helped to revive the Irish economy, after a decade when more than 500,000 people had emigrated for work. Now President Higgins reckons that another government report into how to help a new generation of workers is just as important.

Many people may have imagined...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

FF and FG delay decision on retirement age increase

Rise from 66 to 67 would mean that soon-to-retire workers would be €45 a week worse off

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Green day: how we could reduce carbon emissions by 7%

What, exactly, would we have to do to meet the Green Party’s red-line condition for entering government? We asked some climate change experts

Daniel Murray | 4 hours ago

One-off bungalow bliss is a hard habit to break

The Greens have an intriguing vision for rejuvenating towns, rather than continuing with one-off builds in the countryside – but Fianna Fáil and others are not on board

Aiden Corkery | 4 hours ago