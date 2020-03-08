Sunday March 8, 2020
Half of people say too many asylum seekers here

Irish public also believe that immigrants have a positive impact on culture and the economy, according to new survey

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
8th March, 2020
The system of direct provision has been widely criticised by politicians and civil society groups

Almost half of people in Ireland think there are too many asylum seekers in the country and many believe that they are a drain on public services and increase crime, new research has found.

The survey also showed that many believe asylum seekers have a positive impact on culture and the economy, suggesting that people are conflicted in their views.

The newly released data was collected as part of the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, which...

