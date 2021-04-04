Subscribe Today
Guidelines being drawn up for large venues to reopen

Taoiseach and Nphet to be given guidance document in coming weeks on safety standards for stadia, auditoriums and conference centres

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
4th April, 2021
Minister Catherine Martin is understood to be keen to ensure that venues like the 3 Arena are ready to proceed in a safe and coherent manner when circumstances allow

Guidelines on how large entertainment venues could begin to reopen for live events is due to be given to the Taoiseach and National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) within the coming weeks.

Catherine Martin, the Minister for Culture, set up a working group last week to ensure that venues such as stadiums, auditoriums and conference centres can operate using a similar set of safety standards once it’s deemed safe for audiences to return.

