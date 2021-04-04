Guidelines being drawn up for large venues to reopen
Taoiseach and Nphet to be given guidance document in coming weeks on safety standards for stadia, auditoriums and conference centres
Guidelines on how large entertainment venues could begin to reopen for live events is due to be given to the Taoiseach and National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) within the coming weeks.
Catherine Martin, the Minister for Culture, set up a working group last week to ensure that venues such as stadiums, auditoriums and conference centres can operate using a similar set of safety standards once it’s deemed safe for audiences to return.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Climate and housing to receive majority of extra NDP funding
Approval of new projects will depend on whether they help or hinder new green commitments
Low stakes, high risks: the perils of the Seanad by-election
While Hazel Chu embarks on a solo run for a Seanad seat, many in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are concerned that their parties’ fragile election pact will fall apart in a welter of mutual distrust
Disability minister calls out Watt over ‘secret dossiers’ on autistic children exposed by whistleblower in film
Anne Rabbitte has called the secretary general of Department of Health to appear before the Oireachtas health committee
Chu promised Green backers of her Seanad run that she would not quit the party
Green Party chair publicly toyed with joining Social Democrats and had said she would run for Dáil ‘one way or the other’