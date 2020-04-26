Greens want emergency funding to be withheld from ‘high-emitting’ firms

Airlines, cement plants, power stations and other “high-emitting” industries would be shut off from Covid-19 rescue funding unless they pledged to reduce carbon emissions, under Green Party demands.

The Greens also want the next government to aim for higher carbon taxes on petrol, oil and diesel of €100 a ton by 2030. This is more than Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s target of bringing the current carbon tax up from €26 per ton...