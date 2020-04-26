Tuesday April 28, 2020
Greens want emergency funding to be withheld from ‘high-emitting’ firms

The proposals, aimed at getting businesses to reduce carbon emissions, are contained in the party’s wishlist for its potential role in the next government

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th April, 2020
Airlines may have to commit to reducing carbon emissions if the Green Party’s proposal goes through

Airlines, cement plants, power stations and other “high-emitting” industries would be shut off from Covid-19 rescue funding unless they pledged to reduce carbon emissions, under Green Party demands.

The Greens also want the next government to aim for higher carbon taxes on petrol, oil and diesel of €100 a ton by 2030. This is more than Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s target of bringing the current carbon tax up from €26 per ton...

