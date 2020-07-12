Sunday July 12, 2020
Greens see red over push to fully reopen Phoenix Park to cars

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar contacted the OPW after constituents complained about traffic jams in surrounding areas

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
12th July, 2020
A Garda checkpoint in the Phoenix Park during the lockdown. ALl gates have now been re-opened despite opposition from local residents

Leo Varadkar has upset the Green Party by lobbying for the reopening of the Phoenix Park to more car traffic.

The Office of the Public Works (OPW) shut the side gates to the Dublin amenity during the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed for traffic-free roads and freed up more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Through traffic was still allowed through the park, but cars could only use the main Chesterfield Avenue road which runs from Castleknock...

