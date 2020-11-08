Sunday November 8, 2020
Greens’ Noonan nixed seal-cull plan in favour of compensating fishermen

The pilot scheme to allow hunters to shoot seals from moving with high-powered rifles was deemed ‘politically unacceptable’

8th November, 2020
Malcolm Noonan of the Greens: favoured compensation scheme

A plan to shoot seals from moving boats was deemed “politically unacceptable” by a Green Party Minister, who suggested a compensation scheme for fishermen should be considered instead.

A controversy broke out over suggestions that the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage was considering a pilot scheme to allow hunters and fishermen to cull seals using high-powered rifles from their vessels in Cork and Kerry.

However, the idea was quickly rejected by...

