Greens fail to reach accord over party leaders’ CETA change of mind
Eamon Ryan and the other three Green ministers’ move to ratify the economic and trade agreement with Canada has led to protests that CETA, strongly opposed within the party, was not discussed during talks on government formation
Laura Donaghy can vividly recall the long weeks Green Party members spent debating, analysing and arguing over the merits of the programme for government last summer ahead of their eventual vote to approve it.
The South Dublin county councillor remembers how members went through each element of the deal with a “fine tooth comb”, culminating in a marathon eight-hour debate that resulted in them voting to enter government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
O’Brien granted coursing licence despite warnings over virus risk
Darragh O’Brien ignored Green Party, fellow minister Malcolm Noonan and experts’ warnings about spread of deadly RHD2 virus in hare population
New law to cut firms’ late filing fines by €7.5m
Longer deadline for submitting annual tax returns will reduce pressure on companies, but halve income of Companies Registration Office
Minister vows to reinforce ban on ‘no win, no fee’ solicitor offer
Seán Fleming says the move is to be part of a plan to ‘turn off the the tap’ on personal injury claims and reduce the cost of insurance
Former Kenny adviser lands top job at PwC
Andrew McDowell was also in the running to replace Phil Hogan on the European Commission