Sunday June 28, 2020
Greens appeal for unity after ‘bruising’ battle over coalition

The margin by which the Green Party voted in favour of the deal came as a relief to most of its TDs

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
28th June, 2020
The margin by which the Green Party voted in favour of the deal came as a relief to most of its TDs

Neasa Hourigan has warned that she will seek to ensure the new coalition meets all the commitments it made to the vulnerable in the programme for government.

The Dublin Central TD, who described the last three months as “bruising”, is considered the most influential of the three Green Party TDs who campaigned against entering government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. The others are Patrick Costello of Dublin South Central, and Francis Noel Duffy of...

