Greens appeal for unity after ‘bruising’ battle over coalition

Neasa Hourigan has warned that she will seek to ensure the new coalition meets all the commitments it made to the vulnerable in the programme for government.
The Dublin Central TD, who described the last three months as “bruising”, is considered the most influential of the three Green Party TDs who campaigned against entering government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. The others are Patrick Costello of Dublin South Central, and Francis Noel Duffy of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team