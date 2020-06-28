Greens appeal for unity after ‘bruising’ battle over coalition

Neasa Hourigan has warned that she will seek to ensure the new coalition meets all the commitments it made to the vulnerable in the programme for government.

The Dublin Central TD, who described the last three months as “bruising”, is considered the most influential of the three Green Party TDs who campaigned against entering government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. The others are Patrick Costello of Dublin South Central, and Francis Noel Duffy of...