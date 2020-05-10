Monday May 11, 2020
Green TD slams Fine Gael on housing record as coalition talks kick off

HAP scheme fails to address housing crisis, says TD Noel Francis Duffy

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
10th May, 2020
Francis Noel Duffy and Catherine Martin

A Green Party TD claimed Fine Gael’s housing policies help only “banks and developers” on the same day that his wife, the Greens’ deputy leader, opened talks on government formation with Leo Varadkar’s party.

Francis Noel Duffy, husband of Catherine Martin, is understood to have voted against joining government formation talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Martin and two more of the party TDs are also understood...

