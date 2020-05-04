Monday May 4, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Green Party‘s lower cost alternative to M20 is ‘slower‘

A study has found that it would take a motorist 88 minutes to drive from Limerick city to Cork city on the Greens‘s preferred M24 route.

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
4th May, 2020
The €1.2 billion M20 would allow motorists to drive from Limerick to Cork, pictured above, in just over an hour.

The Green Party’s preferred alternative route for the new Cork to Limerick motorway would result in longer travel times and prevent fewer collisions, an expert study has found that.

The M20 route from Patrickswell in Limerick to Blarney in Cork is one of the biggest new motorway projects in the pipeline, but the Green Party has been pushing an alternative shorter route.

This involves building a two-lane M24 motorway along the existing N24...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Facebook criticised for not allowing fact-checking of political statements

Report says social media giant‘s position is a ’significant obstacle‘ to initiative it launched to tackle misinformation

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago

State wants to treble number of apartment dwellers

Apartments fit official policy of having “compact” growth of towns and cities and produce less emissions

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

‘Ultimately, nobody will pay anybody, and that’s the killer. Then everything stops'

With homebuyers‘ mortgage approvals falling by the wayside, tourism facing a disastrous summer and very little business being done elsewhere, anxiety is growing among the public – and the politicians

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago