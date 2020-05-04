Green Party‘s lower cost alternative to M20 is ‘slower‘

The Green Party’s preferred alternative route for the new Cork to Limerick motorway would result in longer travel times and prevent fewer collisions, an expert study has found that.

The M20 route from Patrickswell in Limerick to Blarney in Cork is one of the biggest new motorway projects in the pipeline, but the Green Party has been pushing an alternative shorter route.

This involves building a two-lane M24 motorway along the existing N24...