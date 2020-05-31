Tuesday June 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Government’s caution still appeals to the majority . . . for now

Most people are happy to follow the plan set out for the country’s reopening, but the loud minority calling for things to be speeded up could put a damper on things for Fine Gael

31st May, 2020
2
There is obviously still huge concern about Covid-19 among the public, and erring on the side of caution, while it may split the public somewhat, is still playing to the great majority at present

Neither the serious growing unease at who is responsible for the scale of the coronavirus‘s impact on nursing homes, nor the less serious finger-wagging about picnics in the park, appear to have dented the public’s resolve to support the government as yet.

While other countries have begun to see a waning of the “rally round the flag” effect, Fine Gael continues to be very strongly supported by at least a third...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cabinet to ease some Covid-19 restrictions amid growing pressure

Two-metre rule and 14-day entry quarantine to remain for now. Ministers eager to scrap travel limit and allow return of staycations

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

The hardworking team hoping to get a coalition deal done

As the government formation talks enter what could be their final week, the focus has begun to turn to what are the outstanding obstacles to a deal and on the backroom staff entrusted with getting it over the line

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago

Government fast-tracks Covid-related ‘statements of truth’ legislation

Courts Service urged to introduce electronic document filing system

Aiden Corkery | 2 days ago