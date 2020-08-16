Government urged to ‘review’ Fáilte Ireland as Cawley quits

The government has been urged to carry out a “total review” of Fáilte Ireland to reassure tourism businesses that the state agency is fit for purpose after Michael Cawley, its chairman, resigned yesterday.
Cawley offered his resignation to Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin in a phone call yesterday morning, after it emerged that he had holidayed in Italy despite Fáilte Ireland encouraging members of the public to shun foreign trips in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team