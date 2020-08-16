Sunday August 16, 2020
Government urged to ‘review’ Fáilte Ireland as Cawley quits

Michael Cawley resigned from the tourism body after it emerged he had taken family holidays in Italy

16th August, 2020
Michael Cawley offered his resignation to Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin in a phone call yesterday morning, after it emerged that he had holidayed in Italy

The government has been urged to carry out a “total review” of Fáilte Ireland to reassure tourism businesses that the state agency is fit for purpose after Michael Cawley, its chairman, resigned yesterday.

Cawley offered his resignation to Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin in a phone call yesterday morning, after it emerged that he had holidayed in Italy despite Fáilte Ireland encouraging members of the public to shun foreign trips in...

