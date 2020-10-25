Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Government under pressure over decision to seal mother and baby Home files

Minister argues that he is trying preserve the records, while campaigners say that the new bill has caused renewed trauma for survivors of the homes

25th October, 2020
Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, speaks to the media

The government is under growing pressure to ensure survivors of Mother and Baby Homes can access records from a five-year state investigation after controversially voting to seal files for 30 years.

Following an emotional and highly charged debate last Thursday, the Dáil approved legislation that will transfer a database of information gathered by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to Tusla, the child and family agency.

The remaining records will be sealed for 30...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Varadkar calls his 2022 return as taoiseach ‘a kind of poetry’

In a new history of Fine Gael, the Tánaiste says his rotation back to the job of taoiseach will come shortly after the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the state and asserts that Fine Gael was the ‘party that founded the state’

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Government consults legal advisers on response to Apple tax appeal

The Department of Finance has until mid-December to outline its position after receiving details of the European Commission’s appeal of the ruling

Ian Guider | 4 hours ago

Testing times for Taoiseach

Under pressure over concerns about a fraying Covid-tracing strategy, an outbreak in a Galway nursing home and a patchy lockdown, Micheál Martin is pinning his hopes on a new speedy ‘antigen’ test

Aiden Corkery | 4 hours ago