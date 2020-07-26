Government to restrict eviction ban to tenants who can’t pay due to Covid-19

The government is to drop the nationwide ban on evictions and replace it with one targeted at renters who have fallen into arrears due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The current ban on the eviction of tenants is due to expire on August 1, but it will be extended to January 10 next year for renters who self-declare that they have lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.
The rent freeze that has been in place since...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team