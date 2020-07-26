Sunday July 26, 2020
Government to restrict eviction ban to tenants who can’t pay due to Covid-19

Tenants must self-declare that they cannot pay rent to qualify for protection

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th July, 2020
Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, will bring the new Residential Tenancies and Valuation Bill 2020 to cabinet tomorrow

The government is to drop the nationwide ban on evictions and replace it with one targeted at renters who have fallen into arrears due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The current ban on the eviction of tenants is due to expire on August 1, but it will be extended to January 10 next year for renters who self-declare that they have lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.

The rent freeze that has been in place since...

