Government scrambles to contain fallout from Brussels’ border blunder
Simon Coveney says the Northern Ireland protocol has been damaged by controversy
The Northern Ireland protocol has been damaged by the European Commission’s botched attempt to impose controls on vaccines crossing the Irish border, Simon Coveney has said.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs also told the Business Post that he was confident the British government would not act on fresh calls by Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, to enact article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol over issues affecting trade with Britain since Brexit.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Key figures could leave Greens over Ceta deal
TDs concerned Canadian trade agreement would allow firms to sue states over lost profits
A welcome boost for embattled Martin as FF sees support rise by four points
The Taoiseach and his party are on a still unimpressive 16 per cent in today’s poll, but their upward trend contrasts with both FG and SF losing a chunk of support
Richard Colwell: FF benefits from public approval of virus restrictions
After a disastrous Christmas, the strictness of lockdown had reinforced FF voters’ positive view of the party
Fianna Fáil and Social Democrats make gains in latest Business Post/Red C poll
The biggest gain for Fianna Fáil has been in Dublin where its support is up from 7 per cent last November to 15 per cent now