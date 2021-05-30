Government planning to phase out PUP from September
Coalition is reluctant to begin immediately cutting payment for 334,000 workers
Government ministers are discussing plans to start phasing out the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) from September, as the economy gradually reopens.
There are concerns that the continued existence of the payment of up to €350 a week may make it harder for hotels, pubs and restaurants to attract back some staff when they reopen during the next two months.
Ministers expect that the PUP, which had been due to expire on June 30, will be...
