Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal

Coveney: focus of help should be on maintaining market share in UK. ‘Naive’ to think Britain will come back to the table at a later date

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Roisin Burke

Michael Brennan

13th December, 2020
Simon Coveney said he was still hopeful that a deal can be reached, but added that the talks would be in “real trouble” if no clear progress is seen by tonight

Work is underway on a support scheme that would allow Irish food exporters maintain their presence in the British market in the event that no trade deal is agreed between the EU and UK, Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said.

Irish food and drink exports to Britain are worth €5.5 billion a year, but face crippling tariffs of up to €1.5 billion annually in the event that a trade deal is not...

