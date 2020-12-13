Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal
Coveney: focus of help should be on maintaining market share in UK. ‘Naive’ to think Britain will come back to the table at a later date
Aiden CorkeryPolitical Correspondent @aiden_corkery
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Work is underway on a support scheme that would allow Irish food exporters maintain their presence in the British market in the event that no trade deal is agreed between the EU and UK, Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has said.
Irish food and drink exports to Britain are worth €5.5 billion a year, but face crippling tariffs of up to €1.5 billion annually in the event that a trade deal is not...
