Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Government launches €90m start-up fund

Tánaiste says funding will help to increase workforce to 2.5 million people

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th February, 2022
Government launches €90m start-up fund
Leo Varadkar: ‘We have to reward those creating the jobs of the future and help them reach the next stage of development.’ Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government is launching a new €90 million fund for start-up companies this morning as part of its plans to increase the workforce to 2.5 million people.

Local enterprise offices provide start up funding every year to new businesses, including feasibility grants, priming grants, business development grants and technical assistance. Enterprise Ireland also provides start up funding to larger start-ups.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, are going to launch a new...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

There are currently 115,000 passports waiting to be processed. Picture: Getty

Passport Service fails to recruit staff to handle deluge of applications

Home Michael Brennan
Noel Treacy, who has died aged 70, was ‘an old-style politician in the best sense, a constant presence at community events, GAA matches and funerals in his Galway East constituency.’

Tributes paid to Noel Treacy, who ‘loved his county, his country and his party and left his mark on each’

Home Michael Brennan
The photo of the champagne party posted on Twitter in June 2020 by Niall Burgess, the former secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs

Department of Foreign Affairs report blames former secretary general for breach of Covid guidelines

Home Michael Brennan
A spokesman for Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, said the scheme should have a positive impact on taxation and social insurance yield. Picture: RollingNews.ie

New residency scheme could yield €93m annually

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1