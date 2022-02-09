Government launches €90m start-up fund

The government is launching a new €90 million fund for start-up companies this morning as part of its plans to increase the workforce to 2.5 million people.

Local enterprise offices provide start up funding every year to new businesses, including feasibility grants, priming grants, business development grants and technical assistance. Enterprise Ireland also provides start up funding to larger start-ups.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, are going to launch a new...