Government fast-tracks Covid-related ‘statements of truth’ legislation

Plans to allow “statements of truth” to be used in legal proceedings instead of sworn affidavits are being fast-tracked by the Department of Justice due to social distancing requirements.
Irish law currently requires deponents to swear an affidavit in the physical presence of a Commissioner of Oaths or a practising solicitor. This has presented an issue since social distancing rules were introduced in March, with many legal actions grinding to a halt.
As...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team