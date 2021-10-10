Subscribe Today
Government drafts new bill to reform limited partnerships after offshore revelations

The Pandora Papers show Irish Limited partnerships are used to make Ireland a ‘de facto’ offshore location for business in countries like Russia and Ukraine

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
10th October, 2021
Last week, the International Consortium of Investigate Journalists revealed the Pandora Papers, involving the leak of millions of documents on offshore activities. PIcture: Getty

The government is drafting the heads of a new bill to reform limited partnerships (LPs) following new evidence that they are being used as part of international offshore finance arrangements.

The structures have been implicated in money-laundering scandals in Scotland, and are the vehicles of choice for private capital in financially secretive jurisdictions like Delaware, the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg.

Last week, the International Consortium of Investigate Journalists revealed the Pandora Papers, involving the leak...

