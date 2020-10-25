Sunday October 25, 2020
Government consults legal advisers on response to Apple tax appeal

The Department of Finance has until mid-December to outline its position after receiving details of the European Commission’s appeal of the ruling

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
25th October, 2020
The Europan Commission is to appeal the General Court of the European Union finding that Apple did not receive any illegal state aid from Ireland

The government has received details of the European Commission’s appeal of the Apple tax ruling following its 11th-hour move last month to attempt to overturn the judgement.

Paschal Donohoe said the government was now consulting its legal advisers on how to respond to the commission’s appeal of the General Court of the European Union (GCEU) finding that Apple did not receive any illegal state aid. Under court rules it has two months and...

