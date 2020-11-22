Sunday November 22, 2020
Government braced for battle with Nphet over restrictions

Taoiseach expected to outline government plans in the Dáil this week

22nd November, 2020
“If Nphet think we can have level 5 in perpetuity and that the people will stay with us, they won’t,” one Fine Gael minister told this newspaper

The government is bracing itself for a battle with the National Public Health Emergency Team if there is any push to extend the level 5 restrictions beyond December 1, the Business Post has learned.

No recommendation has been issued by Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, and his team of public health experts but the soundings in recent days have raised concern in government that an exit from the highest level of restrictions may not be proposed...

