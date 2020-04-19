Gildernew calls for closer cooperation between North and South on Covid-19

Ireland will be squandering the unique advantage it holds as an island in tackling the coronavirus if the two administrations on the island don’t work in tandem, the chairman of Stormont’s health committee has said.
With the number of new cases of Covid-19 appearing to have started to plateau in the Republic, the focus has begun to turn to how the government can begin to carefully ease some of the restrictions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team