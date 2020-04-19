Sunday April 19, 2020
Gildernew calls for closer cooperation between North and South on Covid-19

The two health departments have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen North-South cooperation on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
19th April, 2020
Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland’s First Minister, said the region was ‘still in the middle of the surge’

Ireland will be squandering the unique advantage it holds as an island in tackling the coronavirus if the two administrations on the island don’t work in tandem, the chairman of Stormont’s health committee has said.

With the number of new cases of Covid-19 appearing to have started to plateau in the Republic, the focus has begun to turn to how the government can begin to carefully ease some of the restrictions...

