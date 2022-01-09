Gender neutral toilets in the pipeline for Leinster House
Baby changing stations and free period products are some of the changes on way with a review of restroom facilities in the Oireachtas
A review into restroom facilities in Leinster House is to get under way this month, with a view to introducing gender neutral toilets, ensuring baby changing stations are provided, and making women’s sanitary products freely available.
The proposal for a review of toilet facilities was contained in a recently published report from the Forum on a Family Friendly and Inclusive Parliament, and is to be completed by the end of this month.
Mary...
