Gender neutral toilets in the pipeline for Leinster House

Baby changing stations and free period products are some of the changes on way with a review of restroom facilities in the Oireachtas

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
9th January, 2022
A review into restroom facilities in Leinster House is to get under way this month, with a view to introducing gender neutral toilets, ensuring baby changing stations are provided, and making women’s sanitary products freely available.

The proposal for a review of toilet facilities was contained in a recently published report from the Forum on a Family Friendly and Inclusive Parliament, and is to be completed by the end of this month.

