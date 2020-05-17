Sunday May 17, 2020
Gardaí to look into using drones for first time

A working group is examining the devices’ use for crime scene mapping and evidence collection, among other applications

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
17th May, 2020
The Gardaí are considering the possibility of using aerial drones in the course of their work

An Garda Síochána has begun investigating the possibility of using drones for the first time.

The gardaí do not currently use the remote aircraft although they sometimes work with organisations which do use them, such as the Civil Defence.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said that a working group within the force has begun studying how it could use drones in a variety of roles such as crime scene mapping,...

