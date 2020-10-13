Tuesday October 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Gardaí and victims to benefit from extra €147m for justice

Additional funding will be used to boost Garda numbers, modernise the Courts Service, protect victims in sexual offence cases and deliver a Stardust inquest

13th October, 2020

In a record budget for the justice sector, extra funding has been allocated for additional gardaí, for the modernisation of the Courts Service, for an inquest into the Stardust tragedy and for the protection of vulnerable witnesses in sexual offence cases.

In total, €147 million extra funding has been allocated to the sector, representing an increase of 6 per cent on 2020 and bringing the department’s total budget to a record €3 billion.

Some...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Unprecedented’ spending billed as chance to reform health system

The government has provided a record increase in the health budget to assist in the fight against Covid-19 and move towards a ‘more equitable model’

Daniel Murray | 1 hour ago

Spending splurge replaces austerity after lessons from banking crash

Minister warns that resources are not limitless and the extra €17.4 billion for health, housing, infrastructure and more must deliver results

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago

Hospitality sector gives cautious welcome to ‘temporary life line’

Industry will need ‘ongoing support’ to complement measures including the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme and cut in Vat rate from 13.5 per cent to 9 per cent

Aaron Rogan | 2 hours ago