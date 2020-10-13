Gardaí and victims to benefit from extra €147m for justice

In a record budget for the justice sector, extra funding has been allocated for additional gardaí, for the modernisation of the Courts Service, for an inquest into the Stardust tragedy and for the protection of vulnerable witnesses in sexual offence cases.

In total, €147 million extra funding has been allocated to the sector, representing an increase of 6 per cent on 2020 and bringing the department’s total budget to a record €3 billion.

Some...