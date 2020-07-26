Garda probe into postal ballot surge in Sligo local elections

Gardaí are investigating how an active GAA player was categorised as physically disabled in order to receive a postal ballot for the local elections. The probe forms part of an investigation into the unusual surge in postal ballot applications in a single electoral district in Sligo in last year’s local elections.
The Business Post understands that gardaí have interviewed a GAA player in Sligo in recent weeks as part of their investigation....
