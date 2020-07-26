Sunday July 26, 2020
Garda probe into postal ballot surge in Sligo local elections

Active GAA player had his name signed without his knowledge on a postal ballot application categorising him as physically disabled.

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th July, 2020
The Garda investigation began in May last year after Tom Curran, the general secretary of Fine Gael, made an official complaint about the surge in postal ballots granted in the Ballymote-Tubbercurry electoral area

Gardaí are investigating how an active GAA player was categorised as physically disabled in order to receive a postal ballot for the local elections. The probe forms part of an investigation into the unusual surge in postal ballot applications in a single electoral district in Sligo in last year’s local elections.

The Business Post understands that gardaí have interviewed a GAA player in Sligo in recent weeks as part of their investigation....

