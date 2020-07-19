Gap in tax law for workers stranded in Ireland

Returned emigrants working remotely in Ireland urgently need clarity on their tax obligations, an accountancy body has warned

Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) has called on the government to introduce legislation to clarify the tax obligations of workers now residing in Ireland due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, workers who are present in Ireland for longer than 183 days are considered tax residents. For returned emigrants residing in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, this...