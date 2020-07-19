Sunday July 19, 2020
Gap in tax law for workers stranded in Ireland

Chartered Accountants Ireland warns that employees working remotely here due to the pandemic will need clear guidance on their obligations

19th July, 2020
Normally, workers who are present in Ireland for longer than 183 days are considered tax residents

Returned emigrants working remotely in Ireland urgently need clarity on their tax obligations, an accountancy body has warned

Chartered Accountants Ireland (CAI) has called on the government to introduce legislation to clarify the tax obligations of workers now residing in Ireland due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Normally, workers who are present in Ireland for longer than 183 days are considered tax residents. For returned emigrants residing in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, this...

