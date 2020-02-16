Sunday February 16, 2020
Galway 2020 funds blocked over concerns about details on its finances

Councillor says veto of extra €2.5m for Capital of Culture project down to concerns over cash commitments

16th February, 2020
Just €480,413 worth of private funding had been confirmed by Galway 2020 by the end of 2019, even though the target for funding from sponsorship and other private sources is €4.39 million.

A concern around details of its finances was one of the reasons behind last week’s blocking of an extra €2.5 million in public funding for the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture project, a local councillor has said.

“It’s a private company funded by the taxpayer,” Colette Connolly, an independent Galway City councillor, said. “Why can’t it communicate better?”

Connolly was one of the 11 councillors...

