Galway 2020 funds blocked over concerns about details on its finances

A concern around details of its finances was one of the reasons behind last week’s blocking of an extra €2.5 million in public funding for the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture project, a local councillor has said.

“It’s a private company funded by the taxpayer,” Colette Connolly, an independent Galway City councillor, said. “Why can’t it communicate better?”

Connolly was one of the 11 councillors...