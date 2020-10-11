‘Gaeilgeoir’ recruits to public service need not be fluent

Not all Irish speakers recruited to the public service under a new “20 per cent” rule will need to be fluent in the language, it has been confirmed.
The Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was first published last year as part of a drive to increase and improve the provision of public services through the Irish language.
The act was accused, however, of being too vague in its targets by campaigners, with many criticising the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team