Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Gaeilgeoir’ recruits to public service need not be fluent

Act to boost public services through Irish requires one-fifth of new public servants to speak Irish, but not all to the same level

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
11th October, 2020
Applicants will be tested under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), an internationally recognised system for establishing competency in a language.

Not all Irish speakers recruited to the public service under a new “20 per cent” rule will need to be fluent in the language, it has been confirmed.

The Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was first published last year as part of a drive to increase and improve the provision of public services through the Irish language.

The act was accused, however, of being too vague in its targets by campaigners, with many criticising the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Doherty defends Sinn Féin plans to hike taxes on multinationals

The party‘s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty says Sinn Féin welcomes multinationals to Ireland, but wants them to pay their ‘fair share’ of taxes

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Housing Agency built just 218 social houses on sites with room for 3,370

The sites were bought by councils during the property boom, but they were later transferred to Housing Agency for just €1 per site

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Revenue to check 66,000 firms passed on full Covid payment to workers

First scheme between March and July cost the taxpayer €2.8 billion for 664,000 workers

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago