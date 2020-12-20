Former Kenny adviser lands top job at PwC

Andrew McDowell, the former European Commission candidate and senior adviser to Enda Kenny, has joined advisory group PwC in Luxembourg.

McDowell was a nominee to replace Phil Hogan as European Commissioner, a role for which Mairead McGuinness was eventually selected.

He is best known as chief economic adviser to Kenny during the latter’s time as taoiseach and was central to coordinating government economic policy during the international bailout and recovery years. He first met Kenny...