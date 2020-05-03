Sunday May 3, 2020
Former Greens adviser says FF broke emissions promises in last government

In a series of tweets, Gavin Daly accused Fianna Fáil of failing to meet the commitments it made in its 2009 programme for government

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
3rd May, 2020
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan

It was almost impossible to get Fianna Fáil to live up to commitments it made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions the last time it was in government, a former Green Party adviser has claimed.

Gavin Daly, who advised the Green Party on climate change and planning between late 2009 and early 2011, has warned that smaller parties are generally strung along by larger ones in government to ensure they “achieve nothing”.

In a...

