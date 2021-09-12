Subscribe Today
Foreign Affairs silent on Ganley claim of diplomatic incident

The businessman has claimed the state insulted a major tech-producing country by blocking his appointment as honorary consul

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
12th September, 2021
Foreign Affairs silent on Ganley claim of diplomatic incident
Declan Ganley: the businessman said he bet €20 that his nomination as an honorary consul would be blocked. Picture: Michael Dillon

The Department of Foreign Affairs has declined to comment on whether it risked a diplomatic incident with a major technology-producing country over an issue involving Declan Ganley, the Irish businessman.

Ganley claimed last week that the department had blocked his appointment as an honorary consul to the unnamed country, and that the country’s ambassador in Ireland was “furious” and “deeply embarrassed” over the matter.

Ganley, who has global business...

