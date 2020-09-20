FLAC supports graduate's legal case against Seanad election system

A legal challenge to the outdated system for electing senators is being supported by the Free Legal Aid Centre.

There have been 14 Seanad reform proposals in the past 80 years to give more citizens the right to vote in Seanad elections, but none has been implemented.

The Free Legal Aid Centre has decided to support a legal challenge to the electoral system by Tomás Heneghan, a graduate of the University of Limerick. He is claiming that...