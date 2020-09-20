Sunday September 20, 2020
FLAC supports graduate's legal case against Seanad election system

Move is unusual for Free Legal Aid Centre, which is best known for taking cases on behalf of disadvantaged people

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th September, 2020
The Free Legal Aid Centre has decided to support a legal challenge to the electoral system by Tomás Heneghan, a graduate of the University of Limerick

A legal challenge to the outdated system for electing senators is being supported by the Free Legal Aid Centre.

There have been 14 Seanad reform proposals in the past 80 years to give more citizens the right to vote in Seanad elections, but none has been implemented.

The Free Legal Aid Centre has decided to support a legal challenge to the electoral system by Tomás Heneghan, a graduate of the University of Limerick. He is claiming that...

