Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Fitzgerald calls for immediate gender balance in cabinet roles

The Fine Gael MEP has said a 50-50 gender balance should be introduced in the next reshuffle, rather than waiting for half of all TDs to be female

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2021
Fitzgerald calls for immediate gender balance in cabinet roles
Former tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald: ‘I’m pretty impatient now about the rate of progress’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

Frances Fitzgerald, the Fine Gael MEP, has called for an immediate 50-50 split in cabinet between men and women, in a move which puts her at odds with the approach of Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste.

Varadkar has outlined his wish for a 50/50 per cent representation in the Dáil to increase the chances of achieving a gender-balanced cabinet.

However, Fitzgerald told the Business Post that she wanted half of the ministerial positions...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The government has sought legal advice from Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General

Coalition consults AG on ‘difficult and complicated’ PUP redundancy issue

Home Michael Brennan 4 hours ago
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, will become a minister without portfolio for six months while Heather Humphreys, Hildegarde Naughton and James Browne will share her duties. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: The government had plenty of warning that a minister could need maternity leave

Home Aiden Corkery 2 days ago
Davy was hit with a €4.1 million fine by the Central Bank last week for four breaches of the European Communities (Markets in Financial Instruments) Regulations 2007

‘If someone steals a slice of bread, it’s a crime. Stealing and making money off Anglo bonds is not?’

Home Michael Brennan 3 days ago
The victims‘ pension is being implemented in Northern Ireland for those who have suffered a severe and permanent physical or psychological injury caused through no fault of their own during the Troubles. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Campaigners call for pension for victims of the Troubles in the Republic

Home Rachel Lavin 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1