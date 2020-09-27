Sunday September 27, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Gael’s Doherty to target Dublin seat at next election

The senator, who lost her Dáil seat at the last election, will run in the Dublin Fingal five-seater alongside Alan Farrell

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
27th September, 2020
Fine Gael have set their eyes on a second seat in Dublin Fingal with Regina Doherty set to run there in the next election

Regina Doherty, the former cabinet minister, is switching from Meath to Dublin for the next general election as part of a Fine Gael plan to boost its seats in the capital.

The current Fine Gael senator lost out in Meath East, a three-seater, in the general election last February, after serving two terms there.

Doherty is now switching to the Dublin Fingal five seater, where Fine Gael believes she can win a second seat for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Visits to nursing homes allowed in regions below level 3 restrictions

Framework for managing nursing homes under new levelled restrictions plan is set to be published this week

Daniel Murray | 8 hours ago

Department will not make up council shortfalls after property tax cuts

Dublin City Council voted to cut tax by 15 per cent in spite of a €39 million shortfall

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Irish embassy supports Poland’s LGBT film festival

Ireland’s ambassador in Warsaw screens films despite south-eastern regions’ bans on gay rights ‘ideology’

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago