Fine Gael’s Doherty to target Dublin seat at next election

Regina Doherty, the former cabinet minister, is switching from Meath to Dublin for the next general election as part of a Fine Gael plan to boost its seats in the capital.

The current Fine Gael senator lost out in Meath East, a three-seater, in the general election last February, after serving two terms there.

Doherty is now switching to the Dublin Fingal five seater, where Fine Gael believes she can win a second seat for...