Fine Gael drops to new low of 19% as its core support feels the pinch

Leo Varadkar’s party is losing support among the ‘squeezed middle’ as the cost of living crisis begins to bite

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th March, 2022
Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael: there is a theory in Fine Gael that the party will regain momentum once Varadkar takes over as taoiseach on December 15 this year. Picture: RollingNews

Fine Gael’s support has dropped to a new record low in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The party recorded its worst level of support in more than 15 years in last month’s poll, with a 20 per cent rating. But it is down again by one point in this poll to 19 per cent, continuing a slide that has accelerated since the botched attempt to appoint Katherine Zappone as...

