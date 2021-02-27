Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Fianna Fáil’s support falls as Sinn Féin makes gains

Business Post/Red C poll: Fianna Fáil down to 13% while Sinn Féin rise two points to 29% amid public frustration with vaccine rollout and continued restrictions

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th February, 2021
Fianna Fáil’s support falls as Sinn Féin makes gains
Mary Lou McDonald’s party is now level with Fine Gael, which remains unchanged on 29 per cent. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Fianna Fáil’s support has plunged again in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

Amid public frustration over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the continued lockdown restrictions, the party has dropped three points from 16 to 13 per cent.

Around 55 per cent of voters believe that the government needs to be doing “far more” to speed up the vaccination process. This view is supported by 42 per cent of Fianna Fáil...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Taoiseach said it is important to understand what happened in nursing homes “and how we can improve the design of care for the elderly into the future”. Picture: Julien Behal

Taoiseach willing to have an inquiry into nursing home deaths

Home Michael Brennan 3 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged people are “completely fed up with the impositions” on their lives and “businesses and workers are deeply worried about the future”. Picture: Julien Behal

Analysis: Weary public unlikely to be inspired by the latest call to persevere

Home Aiden Corkery 4 days ago
Aaron Forde: derogatory tweets about Travelling community

Ministers surprised Forde not fully vetted

Home Aiden Corkery 6 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: his FF opponents have vastly underestimated what’s involved in deposing him as party leader Pic: Getty

House of cards: the changing political fortunes of a taoiseach

Home Aiden Corkery 6 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1