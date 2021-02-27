Fianna Fáil’s support falls as Sinn Féin makes gains
Business Post/Red C poll: Fianna Fáil down to 13% while Sinn Féin rise two points to 29% amid public frustration with vaccine rollout and continued restrictions
Fianna Fáil’s support has plunged again in the latest Business Post/Red C poll.
Amid public frustration over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the continued lockdown restrictions, the party has dropped three points from 16 to 13 per cent.
Around 55 per cent of voters believe that the government needs to be doing “far more” to speed up the vaccination process. This view is supported by 42 per cent of Fianna Fáil...
