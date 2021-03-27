Fianna Fáil’s support drops to 11% in latest Red C poll

Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped in the latest Business Post/Red C poll while its coalition partners have gained ground.

Fianna Fáil’s poll rating is down by two points to 11 per cent in a result that is likely to cause further unease among backbenchers and put more pressure on Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach and party leader.

Fine Gael is up by one point to 30...