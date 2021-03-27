Fianna Fáil’s support drops to 11% in latest Red C poll
Fine Gael is up by one point to 30 per cent, putting it slightly ahead of Sinn Féin.
Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped in the latest Business Post/Red C poll while its coalition partners have gained ground.
Fianna Fáil’s poll rating is down by two points to 11 per cent in a result that is likely to cause further unease among backbenchers and put more pressure on Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach and party leader.
