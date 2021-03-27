Subscribe Today
Fianna Fáil’s support drops to 11% in latest Red C poll

Fine Gael is up by one point to 30 per cent, putting it slightly ahead of Sinn Féin.

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th March, 2021
Fianna Fáil’s poll rating is down by two points to 11 per cent in a result that is likely to cause further unease among backbenchers and put more pressure on Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach and party leader.

Fianna Fáil’s support has dropped in the latest Business Post/Red C poll while its coalition partners have gained ground.

Fine Gael is up by one point to 30...

