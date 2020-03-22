Sunday March 22, 2020
Fianna Fáil suspects internal rift keeping Greens from joining coalition

FF fears Green leader Eamon Ryan will fail to convince Catherine Martin to take part in a grand coalition

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd March, 2020
Eamon Ryan is known to be keen on getting into government to drive the green agenda, but Catherine Martin, his deputy, has been a prominent supporter of the “national government” proposal. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Fianna Fáil is fearful that a split between Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin is keeping the Green Party out of government.

The Greens are maintaining their holding position that they want to see a national government involving all parties rather than join a “grand coalition” of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Independents.

Ryan is known to be keen on getting into government to drive the green agenda, but Martin...

Related Stories

Forget any marriage of convenience – we need to formalise the consensus

The time for doing deals and parish-pump politics is over: the leaders of all our parties must step up and continue to work together in the national interest

Lucinda Creighton | 2 hours ago

Fianna Fáil finds itself snookered as options for coalition diminish

As the party prepares for talks with Fine Gael and others, Micheál Martin very much has his work cut out to form a government

Michael Brennan | 2 weeks ago

Half of people say too many asylum seekers here

Irish public also believe that immigrants have a positive impact on culture and the economy, according to new survey

Aaron Rogan | 2 weeks ago