Fianna Fáil recovers some ground in latest Red C poll

Fianna Fáil has recovered support in the latest Business Post/Red C poll in the midst of the continued vaccination rollout programme and the recent easing of some Covid-19 restrictions.

In last month’s Red C poll, the party was down by two points to 11 per cent, but it has improved slightly to go back to 13 per cent.

The result will slightly ease the pressure on Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach,...