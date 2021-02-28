Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Fianna Fáil ministers to turn down 2 per cent pay rise

Public criticism led to Fine Gael ministers turning down the extra €2,000, while the Green Party has not yet confirmed its decision

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th February, 2021
Fianna Fáil ministers to turn down 2 per cent pay rise
The focus on TDs’ forthcoming pay rises has come at a time when 475,000 people are on the pandemic unemployment payment

Fianna Fáil ministers are going to turn down a salary increase worth around €2,000, which had been due to be paid under a new public sector pay deal.

It comes after Fine Gael confirmed that its ministers would not be accepting the 2 per cent pay rise to the TD part of their salary.

The Green Party has not yet confirmed what its ministers are going to do, but it is expected to follow...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe and Leo Varadkar are close politically and any policy differences between them are rare, but a government source confirmed that there were still ‘huge reservations’ about new incentives to promote remote working

Varadkar and Donohoe clash over new tax break plans for remote workers

Home Michael Brennan 2 hours ago
‘The Taoiseach may have declared on Tuesday that “the end is now truly in sight”, but for most people the path ahead is far from clear’. Picture: Julien Behal

Confusing messages and lack of clarity raise the ire of a weary nation

Home Aiden Corkery 2 hours ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil has slipped back again in this month’s poll by three points to 13 per cent

Fianna Fáil takes hit over lockdown and slow rate of vaccine rollout

Home Michael Brennan 2 hours ago
Around 55 per cent of voters believe that the government needs to be doing “far more” to speed up the vaccination process

FF support plummets as public vent frustration over pace of vaccine rollout

Home Michael Brennan 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1