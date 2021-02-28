Fianna Fáil ministers to turn down 2 per cent pay rise
Public criticism led to Fine Gael ministers turning down the extra €2,000, while the Green Party has not yet confirmed its decision
Fianna Fáil ministers are going to turn down a salary increase worth around €2,000, which had been due to be paid under a new public sector pay deal.
It comes after Fine Gael confirmed that its ministers would not be accepting the 2 per cent pay rise to the TD part of their salary.
The Green Party has not yet confirmed what its ministers are going to do, but it is expected to follow...
