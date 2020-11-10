Fianna Fáil and Greens rescue Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has survived after facing the first motion of no confidence of his career for leaking the draft GP contract to a friend.

The government managed to substitute the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence, so that Varadkar actually ended up facing a motion of confidence.

The government won this vote comfortably by 92 votes to 65. Varadkar got the support of all 37 Fianna Fáil TDs and the 12 Green Party TDs.