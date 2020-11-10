Wednesday November 11, 2020
Fianna Fáil and Greens rescue Varadkar

A motion of confidence in the Tánaiste was passed with the full support of his coalition partners, yet he faced stinging criticism from the opposition

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th November, 2020
Leo Varadkar sat through a two-hour sesson when at least half of the speeches contained some fairly heavy personal criticism. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar has survived after facing the first motion of no confidence of his career for leaking the draft GP contract to a friend.

The government managed to substitute the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence, so that Varadkar actually ended up facing a motion of confidence.

The government won this vote comfortably by 92 votes to 65. Varadkar got the support of all 37 Fianna Fáil TDs and the 12 Green Party TDs.

