Fianna Fáil and Greens rescue Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has survived after facing the first motion of no confidence of his career for leaking the draft GP contract to a friend.
The government managed to substitute the Sinn Féin motion of no confidence, so that Varadkar actually ended up facing a motion of confidence.
The government won this vote comfortably by 92 votes to 65. Varadkar got the support of all 37 Fianna Fáil TDs and the 12 Green Party TDs.
