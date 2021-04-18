Subscribe Today
FG’s Richmond says a Commonwealth return would represent an olive branch to unionists

The TD is set to address Cambridge University advocating that Ireland rejoin the British Commonwealth

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
18th April, 2021
Neale Richmond argues that Ireland should remain an independent republic with a directly-elected president as head of state as currently exists

Ireland should apply to rejoin the Commonwealth in advance of any border poll as a gesture of goodwill towards unionists, a prominent Fine Gael backbencher is set to argue.

Neale Richmond, the Dublin-Rathdown TD, will make the call in a speech to Cambridge University’s Sidney Sussex College tomorrow night as part of its ongoing series of discussions on Ireland’s future.

In his speech, seen by the Business Post, Richmond argues that...

