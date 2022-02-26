Subscribe Today
FG languishes on lowest support since 2005 in new Red C poll

The numbers will make painful reading for party leader Leo Varadkar, who is now presiding over lower polling levels than at any time during his predecessor Enda Kenny’s reign

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
26th February, 2022
Leo Varadkar: support for Fine Gael continues to slide according to today’s new Red C poll. Picture: RollingNews

Fine Gael has registered its worst level of support in more than 15 years in this month’s Business Post/Red C poll.

The party’s handling of the pandemic helped its popularity rise to a high of 37 per cent in the autumn of 2020, but since then its support has steadily declined, hitting 20 per cent this month, down one point on last month, and its lowest ever support level since Red...

